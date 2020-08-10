YEMEN mVAM Bulletin no.53 (May-June 2020)

Highlights

In the first half of 2020,Yemen witnessed the interaction of rising conflict in IRGareas, unfolding of a currency crisis,inflation in food prices,economic slowdown,weather shocks,spread of disease,fall in foreign aid,all compounded by the impact of COVID-19. As a result,Yemen is accelerating its path towards a very bleak second half of 2020.

-With a vast decline in foreign reserves,Yemen is starting to face an alarming currency crisis. Given its high import dependency,Yemen risks reduced food supply as well as soaring prices, resulting in an escalation of food insecurity.

-Food consumption and dietary diversity of households deteriorated in June following a brief seasonal improvement during May 2020 linked to increased charity and food consumption during Ramadhan. The prevalence of inadequate food consumption increased from 30 percent in May to 36 percent in June. The governorates of Al Bayda, Al Dahle, Shabwa and Amran have seen the largest increase and displaced households remain the most vulnerable to food insecurity(40 percent of IDPs had inadequate food consumption during June 2020).

-Food-based coping strategies are widely adopted across the country with peaks in Al Jawf (rCSI 23), Al Mahwit and Raymah (rCSI22), and among displaced households (rCSI21).

-In June, approximately 30 percent of all households who were receiving some sort of assistance before the crisis started reported difficulty in receiving humanitarian assistance; around 24 percent of the surveyed households are relying on food assistance as their primary source of food.

Inadequate food consumption of non-assisted households reached the peak in June at 38 percent.

-As COVID-19 spreads in Yemen, concern grew for the 20.1 million people in need of humanitarian food assistance in Yemen, where over five years of conflict and displacement have decimated almost half of the country’s health facilities. The share of household faced challenges to access health facilities further increased to 46 and 45 percent in May and June respectively, which is higher than at any point since the survey began tracking access to medical care in March 2019 -Reaching the workplace is becoming increasingly challenging and in June only 30 percent of the households reported being able to reach their place of work. In June,the share of households reporting not having a single member of the household working increased standing at 56 percent of respondents, around 26 percent of the households reported having lost their entire income and 35 percent are facing challenges accessing markets and grocery shops.