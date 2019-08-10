10 Aug 2019

Yemen: MSF’s hospital in Aden overwhelmed by influx of patients wounded in intense fighting

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original
© AGNES VARRAINE-LECA/MSF
The entrance to the operating theater and intensive care unit at MSF's trauma hospital in Aden, pictured December 2018.
© AGNES VARRAINE-LECA/MSF

Since Thursday evening, Yemen’s port city of Aden has been gripped by intense fighting between opposing armed groups. In less than 24 hours, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) treated 119 people in its hospital and the wounded continue to pour in. The airport is closed, and life in the city has ground to a halt.

"Most of the wounded are civilians trapped by the fighting and probably victims of mortar fire or stray bullets," said Caroline Seguin, MSF’s head of programs in Yemen. "Yesterday we treated a woman who had a bullet wound and she was eight months pregnant. At least five people were dead on arrival at the hospital, one of them a child." Sixty-two of the people treated by MSF required emergency inpatient care.

"The city’s a battlefield. We can hear the sound of heavy weapon fire and tanks are moving around the streets," Seguin said. “Our hospital is stretched to the limit. Our teams are working around the clock to take care of the many people wounded by the fighting, and we can’t get anyone in to replace them. The city’s paralyzed and some personnel aren’t able to get to the hospital because the fighting’s really fierce and the roads into the city are cut off. Given all of this, we’re worried we won’t be able to get supplies through to the hospital."

The fighting also threatens the port of Aden, the only fully functional port in the country, through which imported goods and some humanitarian aid—including MSF’s supplies—are brought into Yemen.

"If the situation continues to deteriorate...there’s also a risk of prices being impacted and, consequently, people’s access to basic essentials when there’s already inflation," said Seguin.

Opened in Aden in 2012, MSF’s hospital is in the center of the city. "Despite the fighting, the hospital is still open and fully operational," Seguin said. "The teams are continuing to take care of the dozens of people wounded in this new wave of violence that has erupted in Aden."

MSF previously cared for an influx of wounded patients on August 1, after attacks in two of the city’s districts. Sixteen people were admitted to the hospital.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.