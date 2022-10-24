Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (September 2022)

September Hightlights

Nutrition

Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz Governorate.

Health

Reducing morbidity and mortality rates caused by malnutrition and prevalence of diseases by providing an integrated package of life-saving, preventative and enhanced quality health and nutrition services in Sirwah and Harib Al Qaramish districts of Marib governorate

Food Security & Livelinhood

Providing food rations to 53,405 individuals to reduce the severely food insecurity crisis in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda gov. 3,484 individuals of IDPs & host community received the fifth round of cash/voucher assistance in 8 sub-districts of As Sawadiya district, Al Bayda governorate