Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (September 2021)
Attachments
SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
Nutrition
Supporting a total of 277,663 children U2 and PLW with nutritional supplements within 16 districts of Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar and Hajjah governorates.
Providing MAM treatment to a total of 2,791 children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.
Health
Providing essential health care services to a total of 14,867 people in As Silw district of Taizz Gov.
Food Security & Livelihood
Launching the third distribution round of food vouchers to a total number of 734 individuals (90 HHs) of crisis-affected IDPs in Bajil district of A-Hudaydah Gov.