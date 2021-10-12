Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (September 2021)

SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

Nutrition

Supporting a total of 277,663 children U2 and PLW with nutritional supplements within 16 districts of Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar and Hajjah governorates.

Providing MAM treatment to a total of 2,791 children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

Health

Providing essential health care services to a total of 14,867 people in As Silw district of Taizz Gov.

Food Security & Livelihood

Launching the third distribution round of food vouchers to a total number of 734 individuals (90 HHs) of crisis-affected IDPs in Bajil district of A-Hudaydah Gov.