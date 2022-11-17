Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (October 2022)

Nutrition

Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz Governorate.

Reducing acute malnutrition through blanket supplementary feeding program in 3 districts of Dhamar, Taizz and Hajjah governorates.

Health

Reducing morbidity and mortality rates caused by malnutrition and prevalence of diseases in four HFs by providing an integrated package of life-saving, preventative and enhanced quality health and nutrition services in Sirwah and Harib Al Qaramish districts of Marib governorate.

Food Security & Livelihood

Providing food rations to 53,405 individuals to reduce the severely food insecurity crisis in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda gov.

3,484 individuals of IDPs & host community received the sixth & last round of cash/voucher assistance in 8 sub-districts of As Sawadiya district, Al Bayda governorate.

Education

RDP has supported Ali Az Zailai School with educational materials, two-month incentives for volunteer teachers, and 175 students with backpacks in Habeel Salman area, Sabir Al-Mawadim district of Taizz governorate.