Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (October 2021)

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

Nutrition

Lessening Acute Malnutrition through Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program in Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar and Hajjah Governorates.

Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

Health

Increasing Access of Vulnerable People to Vital Health Services in Taizz Governorate.

Food Security & Livelihood

Increasing Resilience of Severely Food Insecure Families in Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

Reducing the Severely Food Insecurity Crisis for Conflict Affected People in Al-Bayda Governorate.

Enabling Most Vulnerable Households to Meet Their Basic Food Needs in Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

WaSH

RDP partners with whom we work most frequently on nutrition, health, food security & livelihood, and WASH