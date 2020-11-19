Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (October 2020)

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

63,040 CU5 & PLW were provided with 141.72 MTs of BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.

373 MAM cases were newly admitted to the TSFP program throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.