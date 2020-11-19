Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (October 2020)

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

  • 63,040 CU5 & PLW were provided with 141.72 MTs of BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.

  • 373 MAM cases were newly admitted to the TSFP program throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

  • 18,166 individuals were benefitted from awareness-raising campaigns on health and nutrition key messages in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.

HEALTH

  • 2,368 individuals received primary healthcare services through 2 health facilities and outreach activities in Rahaba district of Marib governorate.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD

  • 661.05 MTs of food rations were distributed to 53,410 individuals within the general food assistance in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al Bayda governorate.

  • 5,651 HHs were supported with ORS sachets to prevent diarrheal dehydration diseases caused by cholera in Al-Malagim and As-Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda governorate.

  • 5,700 brochures containing cholera messages were delivered to 5,651 HHs in Al-Malagim and As-Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda governorate.

