Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (October 2020)
OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS
NUTRITION
63,040 CU5 & PLW were provided with 141.72 MTs of BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.
373 MAM cases were newly admitted to the TSFP program throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.
18,166 individuals were benefitted from awareness-raising campaigns on health and nutrition key messages in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.
HEALTH
- 2,368 individuals received primary healthcare services through 2 health facilities and outreach activities in Rahaba district of Marib governorate.
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD
661.05 MTs of food rations were distributed to 53,410 individuals within the general food assistance in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al Bayda governorate.
5,651 HHs were supported with ORS sachets to prevent diarrheal dehydration diseases caused by cholera in Al-Malagim and As-Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda governorate.
5,700 brochures containing cholera messages were delivered to 5,651 HHs in Al-Malagim and As-Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda governorate.