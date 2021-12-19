Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (November 2021)
NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
NUTRITION
Lessening Acute Malnutrition through Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program in Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar and Hajjah Governorates.
Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.
HEALTH
Increasing Access of Vulnerable People to Vital Health Services in Taizz Governorate.
Food Security & Livelihood
Enabling Most Vulnerable Households to Meet Their Basic Food Needs in Al-Hudaydah Governorate.
WaSH
Holding two induction workshops to discuss briefly about the WaSH emergency response project which is targeting 17,479 individuals of IDPs and most affected population in Hajjah & Ibb governorates.