Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (November 2020)

NUTRITION

100,445 CU2 were provided with 170.11 MTs of BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.

1,540 MAM cases received therapeutic supplements of Plumpy Sup & WSB+ throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.