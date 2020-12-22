Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (November 2020)

NUTRITION

  • 100,445 CU2 were provided with 170.11 MTs of BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.

  • 1,540 MAM cases received therapeutic supplements of Plumpy Sup & WSB+ throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

  • 96,544 individuals were benefitted from awareness-raising campaigns on health and nutrition key messages in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.

HEALTH

  • Providing healthcare services through RDP-supported health facilities to benefit a number of 2,887 individuals in Rahaba district, Marib governorate.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD

  • Launching the first distribution round of in-kind food assistance – unconditional voucher transfer – to serve 120 HHs of IDPs and most vulnerable marginalized within the second phase of emergency food assistance project in Rada’a district of Al Bayda governorate.

