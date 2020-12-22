Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (November 2020)
Attachments
NUTRITION
100,445 CU2 were provided with 170.11 MTs of BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.
1,540 MAM cases received therapeutic supplements of Plumpy Sup & WSB+ throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.
96,544 individuals were benefitted from awareness-raising campaigns on health and nutrition key messages in 12 districts of IBB, Taizz, and Dhamar governorates.
HEALTH
- Providing healthcare services through RDP-supported health facilities to benefit a number of 2,887 individuals in Rahaba district, Marib governorate.
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD
- Launching the first distribution round of in-kind food assistance – unconditional voucher transfer – to serve 120 HHs of IDPs and most vulnerable marginalized within the second phase of emergency food assistance project in Rada’a district of Al Bayda governorate.