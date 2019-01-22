22 Jan 2019

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 9 (December 2018)

Report
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Highlights:

  • Targeted Supplementary Feeding Program in 52 health facilities and 8 mobile clinics in Four Districts (Far AlUdayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn), Ibb Governorate.

  • Awareness Sessions for Crucial Health & Nutrition Key Messages in Four Districts (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn), Ibb Governorate.

  • Regular Nutritional Services in Mudhiakhera District

  • Regular Health Services in Mudhiakhera District.

  • Completed Assessment of WASH Services in 187 Health Facilities in Six Governorates (Amanat Al Asimah – Sana’a - Amran – Dhamar – Marib – Al Bayda).

  • Awareness Sessions on Hygiene Key Messages in Six Governorates.

  • Rehabilitation of Water Scheme (Al-hasha well) in Fara Al-Udayn District of Ibb Gov.

  • Formation of Six Food Management Committees (FMCs) in Dimnat Khadir District.

  • Registration Workshop in Dimnat Khadir District.

  • Training for Food Management Committees (FMCs) in Dimnat Khadir District.

  • Registration Workshop in Ash Shamayatayn District.

  • Launching Verification Process in Ash Shamayatayn District.

  • Training for Food Management Committees (FMCs) in Ash Shamayatayn District.

  • Psychosocial Support (PSS) Activities in AlQairawan Park, As Sabain District of Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.

Humanitarian Context

In the two weeks preceding the ceasefire agreement in mid-December, there were intermittent armed clashes and artillery exchange in several areas in and around Al Hudaydah City.
Airstrikes continued sporadically in several locations including near the Al Mina, Bajil and Sukhnah, and in Ad Durayhimi and At Tuhayat districts. In Hajjah Governorate, armed clashes continued in Haradh and Hayran districts. According to the Protection Cluster, there were 114 civilian casualties in the reporting period, 35 of them fatalities. Damage was reported to houses, farms, businesses, mosques and water infrastructure.

Ongoing hostilities remain the main driver of worsening food security, IDPs and those hosting them are the most vulnerable. People at risk of starvation are in Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Sa’ada and Taizz Governorates. The economic crisis and resulting high food prices, disrupted livelihoods and high levels of unemployment also affects those not in conflict areas - the cost of the minimum/survival food basket is 150 per cent higher than before the conflict.

As a result, a large number of households in most districts across the country are forced to engage in negative coping strategies, including reducing the number of meals or size of food portions, consuming less preferred foods and prioritizing children’s consumption. In addition, households have also resorted to practices that will undermine their longer-term food security, such as selling animals and household items.

According to the Protection Cluster, hostilities continued in the main conflict areas on the western and eastern outskirts of Taizz City, in Maqbanah in the northwest, and in the southeastern border districts of Hayfan and AlSilw. In Damt District, on the eastern side of Ibb Governorate, armed clashes continued reportedly causing the displacement of civilians to various governorates and within Ibb.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.