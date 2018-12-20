Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 8 (November 2018)

Highlights:

Distribution of 246.65 Metric tons of Nutrition commodities (Super Cereal Plus, Plumpy'Doz and Plumpy’Sup) for 60, 309 (34, 709 PLW and 25,600 Children).

Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) in 104 Food Distribution Points (FDPs) in Four Districts (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and AlUdayn), Ibb Governorate.

Targeted Supplementary Feeding Program in 52 health facilities and 8 mobile clinics in Four Districts (Far AlUdayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn), Ibb Governorate.

Assessment of WASH Services in 187 Health Facilities in Six Governorates (Amanat Al Asimah – Sana’a - Amran – Dhamar – Marib – Al Bayda).

Health Services in 4 health facilities in Mudhiakhera District, Ibb Governorate.

Awareness Sessions for Crucial Health & Nutrition Key Messages in Mudhiakhera District, Ibb Governorate.

Community Mobilization and Formation of Food Management Committees in Ash Shamayatayn District.

Induction Workshops about New FSL Projects in Dimnat Khadair & Ash Shamayatayn Districts, Taizz Governorate.

Hygiene and protection Awareness – Raising across 158 HFs over six Governorates.

Mapping 33 Supported HFs in Sana’a & AlBayda Governorates.

Capacity Building on Child Protection in Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.

Humanitarian Context:

Nihm District in Sana’a Governorate experienced the most hostilities. According to the Protection Cluster, fighting continued in Radman Al Awad in northern Al Bayda Governorate, as well as Sirwah District in Marib Governorate. Twelve civilian casualties were reported, 11 of which resulted from a grenade incident in Sana’a city, killing one person. Airstrikes were reported in various locations including Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate, while armed clashes were reported in Al Malagim and Natj districts in Al Bayda Governorate.

Armed clashes continued during the reporting period in Taizz Governorate, including in Maqbana, Hayfan and Jabal Habashy districts. In Taizz City, which is crossed by different frontlines armed clashes and shelling remained a major threat to the civilian population.

UNFPA reported that as of 13 November, registered IDPs in the Ibb hub had reached 9,576 households; of whom 7,541 households were assisted through the RRM. In Far Al Udayn District, a partner of the Wash Cluster, handed over to the authorities a water project in Al Akhmas area to serve 11,500 beneficiaries in 22 villages. The project was established in coordination with the General Authority for Rural Water and Sanitation Project in Ibb and the Ministry of Planning.

Although there was no formal declaration of a ceasefire by the warring parties, the pause in fighting in and around Al Hudaydah City that started on 12 November contributed to a significant reduction of violence. Artillery shelling and airstrikes did not completely stop and continued to pose a threat to civilians, with incidents reported on 20 November near 50 Street around Al Saleh residential complex.

Artillery shells also damaged houses in the 7 July neighborhood in Al Hali District. The Protection Cluster reported that on 20 November, three civilians were killed when airstrikes hit a house in Kulayb village south of Kilo 16 in Al Hali. On 19 November, one civilian was killed and four injured when an airstrike hit a vehicle on the main road in Al Maghras in At Tuhayat District.