Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 5 (August 2018)

Highlights:

RDP reached 32,819 beneficiaries disaggregated 11,753 men, 13,809 women, 3,139 boys and 4,118 girls through integrated package of Health, Nutrition, WASH and Food Security Interventions in August, 2018.

Daily Nutritional Services in Mudhiakhera District.

Daily Health Services in Mudhiakhera District.

MoPH&P Observation in Mudhiakhera District.

Emergency Water Supply in Fara Al-Udayn District.

WASH Needs Assessment in AlUdayn district.

Daily Nutritional Services in Ash Shamayatayn District.

Prodigy Observation in Ash Shamayatayn District.

Free Medications & Medical Consultations in Ash Shamayatayn District.

WASH Basic Services in Ash Shamayatayn District.

Third PDM Survey in Mawiyah District.

Third Distribution Cycle of Food Assistance Vouchers in Shara'b Ar Rawnah District.

Humanitarian Context:

Following several days of clashes, a relative calm has returned to parts of Taizz City. Clashes continued in the northeastern part of the city and in Maqbanah District. In Ibb Governorate, armed clashes are reported in the old city area of Al Mashanah District and increased criminal activity is reported in other areas.

The number of suspected cholera cases has increased in Yemen, suggesting that the country might face a possible third wave of the epidemic. The current rains have increased the risk. WHO reports increased presentations at health facilities, including severe cases that require further observation, and some deaths. Twenty-two deaths in 16 districts are under investigation.

WASH Cluster partners have scaled up cholera prevention and response through rapid response teams and various interventions in cholera risk areas.

In the high-risk areas of Al Hudaydah & IBB governorates, nearly 400,000 people were vaccinated in early August. Supported by UNICEF, WHO, the World Bank and The Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the vaccination campaign achieved 68 per cent coverage. WHO suggests that more targeting activities need to be done. This includes augmenting water and sanitation activities, communications about risk, ensuring that the second vaccination dose is administered in time and adding more priority districts that need the first dose.

About 1.1 million MT of food commodities were available in Yemen in the first week of August, including 587,000MT of wheat (grain/flour) and 71,150MT of rice. The wheat is sufficient to cover the national requirements for about 70 days, while the rice is sufficient for two months. WFP reports that most essential food items were widely available in all governorates except Al Hudaydah, where fighting has disrupted businesses.