Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No 2 (May 2018)

Highlights:

Protection Needs Assessment for 222 HHs.

Nutritional Services in 7 health facilities in Ibb governorate.

CMAM Trainings for health workers and community health volunteers.

Medical Health Services in 7 health facilities in Ibb governorate.

Outreach (door-to-door) activities.

Water Tanks Installation.

Feasibility Study on Water Resources.

1000 Hygiene Kits & 2000 Jerry Water Cans for Fara Al-Udayn district.

May Distribution of Vouchers in Mawiyah.

Registration and Verification Workshop.

Post Distribution Monitoring of Food Security in Mawiyah & Ash Shamayatayn districts.

3000 Hygiene Kits & 6000 Jerry Water Cans for Ash Shamayatayn district.

Humanitarian Context

Over the last six months, the intensification of the conflict in Yemen’s western coast has prompted the displacement of 100,000 new IDPs in areas reached by humanitarian partners based in the Aden hub.

Since December 2017, displacement has been reported in Abyan, Lahj and Aden governorates, with close to 5,000 families now residing in coastal areas of Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

With an estimated 7,000 migrants entering Yemen each month, most of them seeking to reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, the United Nations migration agency on Tuesday called for greater efforts to protect them from smugglers and other criminals. Yemen is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world; it is obviously not a safe route for migrants – UN migration agency.

In Fara Al-Udayn district, the majority of people find it difficult to get enough access to drinkable water since most of the wells are private. The quantity of water people get is less than Sphere minimum standards. Furthermore, people who live in Al-Ahmol village spend more than one hour to reach the main water point for fetching water.

Sana’a Hub: The Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster reports that 294 families (approximately 2,000 people) who were recently displaced from Al Jawf Governorate to Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate will receive non-food items and emergency shelter kits as emergency assistance. In Al Bayda Governorate, fighting was reported in Nati’ and Al Qurayshiyah districts. An assessment by a local NGO of 224 recently displaced households found IDPs living in open areas in urgent need of clean drinking water and latrines, shelter, food and education. The district health unit in Nati’, which was damaged in recent fighting, needs to be rehabilitated.

On 12 May, WHO and the Ministry of Public Health and Population launched the second round of the vaccination campaign to combat Diphtheria. The vaccination campaign, which covers the period between 12 May and 17 May, is targeting 2.69 million children from 6 weeks to 15 years of age in 39 prioritized districts and an additional 401,000 children from 6 weeks to 15 years of age in an additional 23 districts-around 3, 361,000 children are now targeted in this round. The second round is expected to complement the first round by providing the targeted children with the second dosage of the vaccine. An estimated 2.7 million children were initially targeted during the 1st round of diphtheria vaccination last March.