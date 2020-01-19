19 Jan 2020

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 12 (December 2019)

Report
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (12.91 MB)

OUR IMPACT AT A GLANCE

  • Supporting 476 CU5 and PLW with TSFP services through 9 targeted health facilities in As Silw and Sama districts of Taizz Governorate.

  • 98,341 CU2 and PLW are provided with BSFP in 7 districts (Far Al-Udayn, Al-Udayn , Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhaikhera, Al Qafr, Same, As Silw) of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.

  • Educating a total of 74,870 individuals disaggregated (8,179 men, 21,491 pregnant women, 22,064 lactating women, 23,136 other women) through awareness raising campaigns in 7 districts.

  • Providing vital medical care to the vulnerable in Al-Qafr District.

  • construction works of 100 latrines’ cesspits and rehabilitation of community assets in Khairan Al Muharraq district.
    RDP

  • The trained members began the registration process of beneficiaries, listing 1,500 vulnerable HHs in Baadan district.

  • Distributing food rations to severely food insecure families in Al-Bayda Governorate.

  • Launching the second phase of the desludging activity in which 640 cesspits are targeted in Bani Al-Harith district.

  • Of 100, RDP has completed the construction of 25 HHs latrines in Khairan Al Muharraq district.

  • Of 263 health facilities, RDP has successfully assessed 141 HFs over four governorates.

  • Training six youth initiatives on international and national mechanisms to combat gender-based violence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.