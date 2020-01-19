Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 12 (December 2019)

OUR IMPACT AT A GLANCE

Supporting 476 CU5 and PLW with TSFP services through 9 targeted health facilities in As Silw and Sama districts of Taizz Governorate.

98,341 CU2 and PLW are provided with BSFP in 7 districts (Far Al-Udayn, Al-Udayn , Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhaikhera, Al Qafr, Same, As Silw) of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.

Educating a total of 74,870 individuals disaggregated (8,179 men, 21,491 pregnant women, 22,064 lactating women, 23,136 other women) through awareness raising campaigns in 7 districts.

Providing vital medical care to the vulnerable in Al-Qafr District.

construction works of 100 latrines’ cesspits and rehabilitation of community assets in Khairan Al Muharraq district.

RDP

The trained members began the registration process of beneficiaries, listing 1,500 vulnerable HHs in Baadan district.

Distributing food rations to severely food insecure families in Al-Bayda Governorate.

Launching the second phase of the desludging activity in which 640 cesspits are targeted in Bani Al-Harith district.

Of 100, RDP has completed the construction of 25 HHs latrines in Khairan Al Muharraq district.

Of 263 health facilities, RDP has successfully assessed 141 HFs over four governorates.