Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 11 (November 2019)
NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:
Health
- An expanded range of health services is accessible by the highly vulnerable people through our supported 3 health facilities in Al-Qafr District of Ibb Governorate.
Nutrition
A number of 97,400 CU2 and PLW are benefitted from the support of BSFP over seven districts of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.
Providing group counselling on health and nutrition key messages to 67,308 individuals over seven districts of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.
Food Security & Livelihood
Distributing food rations to severely food insecure families, benefitting a total number of 53,410 individuals in 3 districts of Al-Bayda Governorate.
Verification process to make sure all beneficiaries are adhered to the livelihood targeting criteria in Gharbi Al Khamisayn sub-district, Khiran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.
WASH
Finishing the first phase of desludging 320 overflowing cesspits in Hamra’a Alib area in As Sabain district of Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.
Assessing the full extent of the damage, water supplies, sanitation and hygiene facilities and medical wastage disposal in 263 health facilities across six governorates.
A WASH needs assessment to highlight the severely humanitarian situation and to respond to the WASH needs in Masrooh sub-district of Khiran Al Muharraq district, Hajjah Governorate.
131 hygiene awareness sessions were conducted to help improve families’ health and prevent further diseases outbreaks in 131 health facilities over four governorates