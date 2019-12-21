21 Dec 2019

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 11 (November 2019)

Report
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:

Health

  • An expanded range of health services is accessible by the highly vulnerable people through our supported 3 health facilities in Al-Qafr District of Ibb Governorate.

Nutrition

  • A number of 97,400 CU2 and PLW are benefitted from the support of BSFP over seven districts of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.

  • Providing group counselling on health and nutrition key messages to 67,308 individuals over seven districts of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.

Food Security & Livelihood

  • Distributing food rations to severely food insecure families, benefitting a total number of 53,410 individuals in 3 districts of Al-Bayda Governorate.

  • Verification process to make sure all beneficiaries are adhered to the livelihood targeting criteria in Gharbi Al Khamisayn sub-district, Khiran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

WASH

  • Finishing the first phase of desludging 320 overflowing cesspits in Hamra’a Alib area in As Sabain district of Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.

  • Assessing the full extent of the damage, water supplies, sanitation and hygiene facilities and medical wastage disposal in 263 health facilities across six governorates.

  • A WASH needs assessment to highlight the severely humanitarian situation and to respond to the WASH needs in Masrooh sub-district of Khiran Al Muharraq district, Hajjah Governorate.

  • 131 hygiene awareness sessions were conducted to help improve families’ health and prevent further diseases outbreaks in 131 health facilities over four governorates

