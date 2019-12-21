Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 11 (November 2019)

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS:

Health

Nutrition

Providing group counselling on health and nutrition key messages to 67,308 individuals over seven districts of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.

A number of 97,400 CU2 and PLW are benefitted from the support of BSFP over seven districts of Ibb and Taizz Governorates.

Food Security & Livelihood

Verification process to make sure all beneficiaries are adhered to the livelihood targeting criteria in Gharbi Al Khamisayn sub-district, Khiran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

Distributing food rations to severely food insecure families, benefitting a total number of 53,410 individuals in 3 districts of Al-Bayda Governorate.

WASH

Finishing the first phase of desludging 320 overflowing cesspits in Hamra’a Alib area in As Sabain district of Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.

Assessing the full extent of the damage, water supplies, sanitation and hygiene facilities and medical wastage disposal in 263 health facilities across six governorates.

A WASH needs assessment to highlight the severely humanitarian situation and to respond to the WASH needs in Masrooh sub-district of Khiran Al Muharraq district, Hajjah Governorate.