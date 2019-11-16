Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 10 (October 2019)
Highlights
Health
Wide-ranging Health Care for 2,918 Individuals Through Our Supported Health Facilities in Al-Qafr District of IBB Governorate. NUTRITION
Providing 96,394 Children U2 and PLW with BSFP Services Over Seven Districts of IBB and Taizz Governorates.
Reaching 58,904 Individuals Through Awareness-raising Campaigns in Seven Districts of IBB and Taizz Governorates.
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD
Serving 53,410 Individuals with Relief Food Assistance in Three Districts of Al-Bayda Governorate.
A Project Induction Workshop for Community Stakeholders and Local Authorities in Hajjah Governorate.
Training 20 Enumerators on Beneficiaries’ Registration and Verification Processes in Khayran Al-Muharraq District of Hajjah Governorate.
RDP Field Enumerators Began the Registration Process in 22 villages of Gharbi Alkhamysayn Sub-district, Khayran Al-Muharraq District of Hajjah Governorate.
WASH
Preserving the Environment by Desludging 229 Overflowing Cesspits in Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.
Assessing WASH Services in 124 Health Facilities Over Four Governorates.
Conducting a WASH Needs Assessment to Determine the Current Situation of WASH Sector in Al Hazm District of Al Jawf Governorate.
Delivering Crucial Hygiene Messages for 2,232 of Population Over Four Governorates.