Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 09 (September 2019)
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Report
Published on 19 Oct 2019
Highlights
Health
- RDP-supported DTCs and ORCs Treated 1,963 Suspected Cholera Cases in Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.
- RDP Mobile Medical Teams Served 1,057 IDPs with the Needed Drugs in Reef Ibb district of IBB Governorate.
- Right Hygienic Habits Would Reduce the Transmission of Cholera in Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.
Nutrition
- RDP Provides 302 Metric Tons of WSB+ and 66 Metric Tons of P.Doz for 94,413 Children U2 and PLW in Seven Districts of IBB and Taizz Governorates.
- Educating People of Different Age Groups about Nutrition Key Messages in Seven Districts of IBB and Taizz Governorates.
Food Security & Livelihood
- Serving Most Affected Families with Relief Food Assistance in Al-Bayda Governorate.
WASH
- Desludging Septic Tanks to Maintain Clean Surroundings And Prevent Waterborne Diseases in Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate.
- Performing Assessments of WASH Services at 48 Healthcare Facilities in three governorates.