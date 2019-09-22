Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 08 (August 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

HEALTH

 Treating More Than 1,300 Cases of the Life-threatening Disease (Cholera) in Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.

 Outreach Activities to Support Most Affected IDPs with Life-saving Medical Services in Ibb district of IBB Governorate.

 Launching a Huge Number of Awareness-raising Campaigns for People in Rural Areas in Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.

 Rehabilitation of Three Health Facilities Are Entirely Done in Al-Qafr district of IBB Governorate.

NUTRITION

 Through 236 FDPs, RDP Supports 104,517 Children and PLW with BSFP Services Far Al Udayn, Al Udayn district, Hazm Al Udayn, Mudhaikhera, Al Qafr, Same, As Silw districts of IBB and Taizz Governorates.

 A Word Could Improve Lives out of the Dangers of Threatening Disease Far Al Udayn, Al Udayn district, Hazm Al Udayn, Mudhaikhera, Al Qafr, Same, As Silw districts of IBB and Taizz Governorates.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOODS

 Despite the Huge Gap of Food Insecurity, RDP Provides 53,405 Individuals with Food Rations Wald Rabi, Al Malagim, and As Sawadiya districts of AlBayda Governorate.

 Closure of the Emergency Food Assistance for the Most Vulnerable Households in Ash Shamayatayn district of Taizz Governorate.

WASH

 An Induction Workshop on Assessing WASH Services in Health Facilities in RDP Main Office, Sana’a Governorate.

 Two Health Facilities Were Assessed in Hareeb District of Marib Governorate.

 Mapping 307 HFs in Amanat Al Asimah – Sana’a - Amran – Dhamar – Marib – Al Bayda Governorates.