Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 06 (June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS:

53,410 Individuals were supported with relief food assistance in Wald Rabe'e, Al Malagim, As Swadyah districts of Al-Bayda Governorate.

19,600 individuals received unconditional vouchers/cash transfer assistance in Ash Shamayatayn district of Taizz Governorate.

700 individuals were provided with cash transfer assistance in Al Qanawis district of Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

135 individuals have had group-based psycho social support sessions in AlAsabeh, Al-Hadharim, and Adeem) of Ash Shamayatayn district.

2,452 children have received TSFP services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn) Districts of IBB Governorate.

Supporting 236 FDPs with BSFP Services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, Al-Udayn, Al-Qafr, As Silw, and Sama) Districts.

Establishing two DTCs and four ORCs to safeguard critical cholera cases in Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.

11,618 individuals were educated on the importance of health and nutrition key messages in Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn.

3-day induction workshop to discuss all activities of the integrated emergency response project in Hajjah Governorate.