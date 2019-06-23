23 Jun 2019

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 05 (May 2019)

Report
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.73 MB)

Highlights:

•Distribution of General Food Assistance (GFA) to 7,630 Vulnerable HHs in Three Districts of Al-Bayda Governorate, Funded by WFP.

•2,800 Vulnerable HHs Received May Distribution Cycle of Unconditional Vouchers/Cash Transfer Assistance in Ash Shamayatayn District.

• Second Cycle of Cash Transfer Assistance for 100 HHs' of IDPs in Al Qanawis District:

•Two Training Workshops for District Food Assistance Committees (DIFACs) in Al-Malagim and As Swadyah Districts:

•52 Health Facilities are Provided with TSFP services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn) Districts:

•Supporting 236 FDPs with BSFP Services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm AlUdayn, Mudhiakhera, Al-Udayn, Al-Qafr, As Silw, and Sama) Districts:

•Rehabilitation of Al-Maklowda Well and Construction of 100 HHs’ Latrines (Cash for Work) in Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

•Preparation for Three WASH Interventions in 90 Districts over 6 Governorates Funded by UNICEF:

•Supporting 3 Health Facilities (Mudahajayn, Al-Mabda, Al-Karaba) with Emergency and General Health Services:

•Implementing the Emergency Cholera Response Project Targeting 44,154 Individuals in Ibb and As Sayyani Districts:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.