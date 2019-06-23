Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 05 (May 2019)

Highlights:

•Distribution of General Food Assistance (GFA) to 7,630 Vulnerable HHs in Three Districts of Al-Bayda Governorate, Funded by WFP.

•2,800 Vulnerable HHs Received May Distribution Cycle of Unconditional Vouchers/Cash Transfer Assistance in Ash Shamayatayn District.

• Second Cycle of Cash Transfer Assistance for 100 HHs' of IDPs in Al Qanawis District:

•Two Training Workshops for District Food Assistance Committees (DIFACs) in Al-Malagim and As Swadyah Districts:

•52 Health Facilities are Provided with TSFP services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn) Districts:

•Supporting 236 FDPs with BSFP Services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm AlUdayn, Mudhiakhera, Al-Udayn, Al-Qafr, As Silw, and Sama) Districts:

•Rehabilitation of Al-Maklowda Well and Construction of 100 HHs’ Latrines (Cash for Work) in Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

•Preparation for Three WASH Interventions in 90 Districts over 6 Governorates Funded by UNICEF:

•Supporting 3 Health Facilities (Mudahajayn, Al-Mabda, Al-Karaba) with Emergency and General Health Services:

•Implementing the Emergency Cholera Response Project Targeting 44,154 Individuals in Ibb and As Sayyani Districts: