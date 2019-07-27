27 Jul 2019

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 05 (June 2019)

Report
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Published on 30 Jun 2019
HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 53,410 Individuals were supported with relief food assistance in Wald Rabe'e, Al Malagim, As Swadyah districts of Al-Bayda Governorate.

  • 19,600 individuals received unconditional vouchers/cash transfer assistance in Ash Shamayatayn district of Taizz Governorate.

  • 700 individuals were provided with cash transfer assistance in Al Qanawis district of Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

  • 135 individuals have had group-based psycho social support sessions in AlAsabeh, Al-Hadharim, and Adeem) of Ash Shamayatayn district.

  • 2,452 children have received TSFP services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn) Districts of IBB Governorate.

  • Supporting 236 FDPs with BSFP Services in (Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, Al-Udayn, Al-Qafr, As Silw, and Sama) Districts.

  • Establishing two DTCs and four ORCs to safeguard critical cholera cases in Ibb and As Sayyani districts of IBB Governorate.

  • 11,618 individuals were educated on the importance of health and nutrition key messages in Far Al-Udayn, Hazm Al-Udayn, Mudhiakhera, and Al-Udayn.

  • 3-day induction workshop to discuss all activities of the integrated emergency response project in Hajjah Governorate.

  • Conducting feasibility study on water resources in Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

