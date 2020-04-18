Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 03 (March 2020)

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

In delicate communities, RDP takes preventive measures against the global threat of COVID-19.

Despite the huge panic of coronavirus pandemic and its grave repercussions, our health workers continue to serve those in need of medical care.

RDP-supported health facilities continuously provide nutritional supplements for the moderately acutely malnourished.

Through the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP), RDP’s 708 CNVs reached 47,293 children U2 and 54, 049 PLW.

During the constant conflict in Rada district, RDP supports most affected IDPs with unconditional cash transfer assistance.

764 skilled & unskilled labor completed the rehabilitation of (36.82 kms) rural roads and construction of (2,364 meters square) protection walls for agricultural lands and IDPs camps.

In three governorates, 40 health facilities are almost completed with the rehabilitation and construction works.

Families with SAM cases are benefitted from the construction of 100 HHs latrines and distribution of consumable hygiene kits in Khairan Al Muharraq district.