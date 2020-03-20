Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 02 (February 2020)

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

RDP ensures that food insecure families in hard-to-reach areas have adequate access to food rations.

Providing 750 individuals with safety tools to minimize work injuries when doing hard labor.

RDP increases the number of targeted households by listing 66 more in cash assistance in Khairan Al-Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

764 workers receive their cash vouchers for the third round of conditional cash transfer assistance in Hajjah Governorate.

Achieving 65% of the total construction works of 100 HHs latrines in Khairan Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.

Rehabilitating health facilities improves the range and quality of health care services.

Training 20 members of community volunteers on community mobilization and hygiene best practices.

Assessing water supplies, sanitation and hygiene facilities and medical wastage disposal in 150 HFs.

70 MTs of Plumpy Doz and 327 MTs of WSB+ (soya) were distributed to hundreds of thousands of children and PLW.

Treatment of MAM for malnourished children aged 6-59 months and PLW through our supported health facilities.

Supporting the general public through effective means of communication on nutrition key messages.