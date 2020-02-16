16 Feb 2020

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 01 (January 2020)

Report
from Relief and Development Peer Foundation
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Download PDF (1.97 MB)

OUR IMPACT AT A GLANCE

  1. 3,000 households are benefitted directly and indirectly from the rehabilitation of community assets and infra- structure.

  2. General food distribution (GFD) helps decrease the severity of food insecurity in conflict-affected areas.

  3. A mass distribution of nutritional commodities to prevent further deterioration in the overall nutritional state.

  4. Treatment of MAM for malnourished children aged 6-59 months and PLW through our supported health facilities.

  5. Supporting the general public through effective means of communication on nutrition key messages.

  6. 4,319 individuals are provided with health care through 3 supported health facilities.

  7. Strengthening the access and availability of health care services through the emergency MSP project.

  8. 456 individuals are benefitted from the aware- ness-raising campaigns on GBV.

  9. Achieving 58% of the total construction works of 100 HHs latrines.

  10. Rehabilitating health facilities improves the range and quality of health care services.

  11. 188 overflowing cesspits have been completely desludged.

