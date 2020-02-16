Yemen: Monthly Situation Report No. 01 (January 2020)
OUR IMPACT AT A GLANCE
3,000 households are benefitted directly and indirectly from the rehabilitation of community assets and infra- structure.
General food distribution (GFD) helps decrease the severity of food insecurity in conflict-affected areas.
A mass distribution of nutritional commodities to prevent further deterioration in the overall nutritional state.
Treatment of MAM for malnourished children aged 6-59 months and PLW through our supported health facilities.
Supporting the general public through effective means of communication on nutrition key messages.
4,319 individuals are provided with health care through 3 supported health facilities.
Strengthening the access and availability of health care services through the emergency MSP project.
456 individuals are benefitted from the aware- ness-raising campaigns on GBV.
Achieving 58% of the total construction works of 100 HHs latrines.
Rehabilitating health facilities improves the range and quality of health care services.
188 overflowing cesspits have been completely desludged.