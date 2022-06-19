Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (May 2022)

May Highlights

Nutrition

Reducing acute malnutrition through blanket supplementary feeding program in Sama, As Silw, Jabal Ash Sharaq, Dawran Aness and Wusab Al Ali districts of Taizz and Dhamar governorates.

Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz Governorate.

Health

Reducing morbidity and mortality rates caused by malnutrition and prevalence of diseases by providing an integrated package of life-saving, preventative and enhanced quality health and nutrition services in Sirwah and Harib Al Qaramish districts of Marib governorate.

Food Security & Livelihood

Providing food rations to 53,405 individuals to reduce the severely food insecurity crisis in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda gov. 3,487 individuals of IDPs & host community received their first round of cash/voucher assistance in 8 sub-districts of As Sawadiya district, Al Bayda governorate