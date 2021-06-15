Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (May 2021)

APRIL HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

264,765 CU2 & PLW were provided with BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 16 districts of IBB, Taizz, Dhamar, and Hajjah governorates.

Through 12 health facilities, RDP continues to support 308 children U5 and 357 pregnant and lactating women with MAM treatment in Taizz governorate.

HEALTH

Food Security & Livelihood

Ensuring the eligibility of selected beneficiaries for the food security and livelihood project by verifying beneficiary lists based on the selection criteria in Bajil Dist. of Al-Hudaydah Gov.

WaSH

Completing the feasibility study for 3 water sources (Luj Al-Kudafa water scheme, Al-Hanani well, and Al-Shuqair well) in Bani Nashr sub-district, Kua’ydina district of Hajjah Gov.

