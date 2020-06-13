Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (May 2020)
MAY HIGHLIGHTS
NUTRITION:
Delivering BSFP services for 115,629 children U2 & PLW through 236 food distribution points in seven districts of Ibb and Taizz governorates.
A total of 105 children U5 and 207 pregnant and lactating women received TSFP services through six health facilities in Taizz governorate.
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD:
- RDP reaches 53,928 individuals and provides them with food rations in Wald Rabi, Al Malagim, and As Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda governorate.
WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE:
In six governorates, 186 healthcare facilities have been thoroughly assessed in terms of damage, water supplies, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and medical wastage disposal.
Holding an induction workshop to discuss briefly about the new WaSH response project which is targeting 25,266 individuals of IDPs and most affected population in Hajjah & Ibb governorates.
HEALTH:
In response to the fatal pandemic of COVID-19, RDP-supported CHVs have launched dozens of awareness-raising campaigns to benefit a total of 11,909 individuals.
In light of this fatal pandemic, RDP ensures the continuity of delivering primary healthcare services to save human lives in most delicate areas.