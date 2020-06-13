Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (May 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION:

  • Delivering BSFP services for 115,629 children U2 & PLW through 236 food distribution points in seven districts of Ibb and Taizz governorates.

  • A total of 105 children U5 and 207 pregnant and lactating women received TSFP services through six health facilities in Taizz governorate.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD:

  • RDP reaches 53,928 individuals and provides them with food rations in Wald Rabi, Al Malagim, and As Sawadiya districts of Al-Bayda governorate.

WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE:

  • In six governorates, 186 healthcare facilities have been thoroughly assessed in terms of damage, water supplies, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and medical wastage disposal.

  • Holding an induction workshop to discuss briefly about the new WaSH response project which is targeting 25,266 individuals of IDPs and most affected population in Hajjah & Ibb governorates.

HEALTH:

  • In response to the fatal pandemic of COVID-19, RDP-supported CHVs have launched dozens of awareness-raising campaigns to benefit a total of 11,909 individuals.

  • In light of this fatal pandemic, RDP ensures the continuity of delivering primary healthcare services to save human lives in most delicate areas.

Related Content