Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (March 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

  • 93,653 CU2 were provided with BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 11 districts of IBB, Taizz, Hajjah, and Dhamar governorates.

  • 1,743 MAM cases received therapeutic supplements of Plumpy Sup & WSB+ throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

  • 77,715 individuals were benefitted from awareness-raising campaigns on health and nutrition key messages in 11 districts of IBB, Taizz, Hajjah, and Dhamar governorates.

WASH

  • Conducting the pumping test activity for 1 artesian well and 4 surface wells to measure the change in water level in the pumping and to ensure their sustainability before the rehabilitation phase in Kua’ydina district, Hajjah Gov.

Related Content