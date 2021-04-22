Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (March 2021)
Attachments
MARCH HIGHLIGHTS
NUTRITION
93,653 CU2 were provided with BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 11 districts of IBB, Taizz, Hajjah, and Dhamar governorates.
1,743 MAM cases received therapeutic supplements of Plumpy Sup & WSB+ throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.
77,715 individuals were benefitted from awareness-raising campaigns on health and nutrition key messages in 11 districts of IBB, Taizz, Hajjah, and Dhamar governorates.
WASH
- Conducting the pumping test activity for 1 artesian well and 4 surface wells to measure the change in water level in the pumping and to ensure their sustainability before the rehabilitation phase in Kua’ydina district, Hajjah Gov.