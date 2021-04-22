Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (March 2021)

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

93,653 CU2 were provided with BSFP commodities through hundreds of food distribution points in 11 districts of IBB, Taizz, Hajjah, and Dhamar governorates.

1,743 MAM cases received therapeutic supplements of Plumpy Sup & WSB+ throughout 12 supported health facilities in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.