Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (June 2021)

JUNE HIGHLIGHTS

Nutrition

Serving a total of 1,544 individuals of children under 5 and pregnant and lactating women with therapeutic supplements (Plumpy Sup & WSB+) in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz Gov.

Delivering micronutrient supplements to a total of 18,330 children under 2 and 98,379 pregnant and lactating women in 12 targeted districts of Ibb, Taizz, and Hajjah Govs.

Food Security & Livelihood

Providing food vouchers to a total number of 630 individuals (90 HHs) of crisis-affected IDPs in Bajil district of A-Hudaydah Gov.

Distributing a total amount of 658.358 MTs of food baskets to 53,410 individuals of 7,630 most affected HHs in three districts of Al Bayda Gov.

RDP partners with whom we work most frequently on nutrition, health, food security & livelihood, and WASH