Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (June 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

NUTRITION:

  • Supporting 657 food distribution points (FDPs) with approximately 1,384 MTs of BSFP commodities (428 MTs of P.doz and 956 MTs of Soya) in 16 districts.

  • Through six health facilities, RDP continues to support 192 children U5 and 347 pregnant and lactating women with MAM treatment in Taizz governorate.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD:

  • Through the general food distribution (GFD), RDP helps alleviate the suffering of 53,452 individuals in Wald Rabi, Al Malagim, and As Sawadiya districts.

WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE:

  • Pumping groundwater from Al-Manhi water well to measure its pumping rate in Masrooh sub-district, Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah.

  • Training 81 health workers (2 HWs/HF) on the proper management of small-scale medical incinerators in Dhamar, Al-Bayda and Marib.

HEALTH:

  • Reaching over 73,166 individuals of all gender through awareness-raising campaigns for COVID-19-related-messages in Ibb, Taizz, and Marib.

  • Delivering primary healthcare services to 2,046 individuals in spite of the current armed conflicts in Al Abdyiah district of Marib governorate.

Related Content