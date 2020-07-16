Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (June 2020)
NUTRITION:
Supporting 657 food distribution points (FDPs) with approximately 1,384 MTs of BSFP commodities (428 MTs of P.doz and 956 MTs of Soya) in 16 districts.
Through six health facilities, RDP continues to support 192 children U5 and 347 pregnant and lactating women with MAM treatment in Taizz governorate.
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD:
- Through the general food distribution (GFD), RDP helps alleviate the suffering of 53,452 individuals in Wald Rabi, Al Malagim, and As Sawadiya districts.
WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE:
Pumping groundwater from Al-Manhi water well to measure its pumping rate in Masrooh sub-district, Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah.
Training 81 health workers (2 HWs/HF) on the proper management of small-scale medical incinerators in Dhamar, Al-Bayda and Marib.
HEALTH:
Reaching over 73,166 individuals of all gender through awareness-raising campaigns for COVID-19-related-messages in Ibb, Taizz, and Marib.
Delivering primary healthcare services to 2,046 individuals in spite of the current armed conflicts in Al Abdyiah district of Marib governorate.