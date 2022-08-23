Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (July 2022)

NUTRITION

RDP continues to treat moderately acutely malnourished children and PLW by supporting 17 health facilities with TSFP services. A total of 640 children under five disaggregated as (308 boys, 332 girls) and a number of 761 PLW received therapeu-tic supplements (Plumpy Sup & WSB+) to help reduce child mortality in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate. In addition, RDP raised awareness among community members on health and nutrition key messages, reaching more than 675 pregnant and lactating women.

HEALTH

Within the integrated health and nutrition project, funded by YHF, RDP has ensured the safe delivery of essential medicines to the supported health facilities (Al Mahjizah, Raquel, Al Lakmah and Shujaa) in Sirwah and Harib Al Qaramish districts of Marib governorate, enabling health workers provide medical consultations for 368 IDPs & host communi-ties, reproductive healthcare to 89 women (58 ANC, 31 NC/PNC) and Penta/DPT vaccina-tion to 65 children under 12 months. As for the OTP and TSFP, a total of 135 children under 5 and PLW were screened for acute malnutrition through RDP-supported HFs, enrolling 9 children to the SAM program while 15 CU5 and PLW have been enrolled to the MAM program for treatment. The project aims to reduce morbidity and mortality rates caused by malnutrition and prevalence of diseases by providing an integrated package of life-saving, preventative and enhanced quality health and nutrition services to serve 19,839 individuals dis-aggregated as (3,887 men, 4,047 women, 5,830 boys, and 6,075 girls).