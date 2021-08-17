Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (July 2021)

JULY HIGHLIGHTS

Nutrition

Serving a total of 1,112 individuals of children under 5 and pregnant and lactating women with therapeutic supplements (Plumpy Sup & WSB+) in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz Gov.

Delivering micronutrient supplements to a total of 111,532 children under 2 and 142,833 pregnant and lactating women in 12 targeted districts of Ibb, Taizz, and Hajjah Govs.

Food Security & Livelihood

Launching the second distribution of food vouchers to a total number of 734 individuals (90 HHs) of crisis-affected IDPs in Bajil district of A-Hudaydah Gov.

RDP partners with whom we work most frequently on nutrition, health, food security & livelihood, and WASH