Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (July 2020)

July Highlights

NUTRITION:

  • A total of 141 children U5 and 214 pregnant and lactating women are provided with TSFP services in two districts of Taizz Governorate.

  • The expansion of BSFP program is bound to make all the difference for communities whose children are susceptible to malnutrition.

WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE:

  • Starting the rehabilitation works for the two water schemes in Bani saif Al-Safel and Bani Mubariz sub-districts in Al-Qafr district.

  • Distribution of hygiene kits to 3,970 individuals of IDPs to improve hygiene practices among the community in Khayran Al-Muharraq district.

  • Training water management commitiees and building their capacity to manage the water networks in Ibb and Hajjah governorates.

HEALTH:

  • A number of 754 individuals were benefited from the healthcare services in Al Abdyiah district of Marib governorate.

  • 44,954 individuals were reached through door-to-door awareness-raising campaigns for COVID-19-related-messages in 8 districts of Ibb, Taizz, and Marib governorates.

