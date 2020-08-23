Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (July 2020)
Attachments
July Highlights
NUTRITION:
A total of 141 children U5 and 214 pregnant and lactating women are provided with TSFP services in two districts of Taizz Governorate.
The expansion of BSFP program is bound to make all the difference for communities whose children are susceptible to malnutrition.
WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE:
Starting the rehabilitation works for the two water schemes in Bani saif Al-Safel and Bani Mubariz sub-districts in Al-Qafr district.
Distribution of hygiene kits to 3,970 individuals of IDPs to improve hygiene practices among the community in Khayran Al-Muharraq district.
Training water management commitiees and building their capacity to manage the water networks in Ibb and Hajjah governorates.
HEALTH:
A number of 754 individuals were benefited from the healthcare services in Al Abdyiah district of Marib governorate.
44,954 individuals were reached through door-to-door awareness-raising campaigns for COVID-19-related-messages in 8 districts of Ibb, Taizz, and Marib governorates.