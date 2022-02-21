Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (January 2022)
Attachments
JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS
NUTRITION
Lessening Acute Malnutrition through Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program in Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar and Hajjah Governorates.
Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.
WaSH
Commencing the rehabilitation works for (Luj Al-Kudafa and Al-Hanani) water schemes in response to the water needs which IDPs and most affected population suffer from throughout their daily life in Hajjah & Ibb governorates.
Distributing consumable hygiene kits (provided by UNICEF) to 1,120 HHs of IDPs in Bani Nashar Sub-district of Kua’ydinah district of Hajjah Gov.