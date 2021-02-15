Yemen
Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (January 2021)
JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS
NUTRITION
Reducing the risk of high rates of child mortality and malnutrition by supporting 12 health facilities with TSFP services in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz gov.
Preventing further deterioration of nutritional status among CU2 and PLW by distributing blanket supplementary feeding rations through 657 FDPs in 16 districts of Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar, and Hajjah govs.
HEALTH
- Working to strengthen the accessibility and availability of health care services through the implementation of MSP project in As Silw district of Taizz gov.
FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD
Conducting a ten-day sewing training for 10 female participants and providing them with sewing machines to help them gain a means of income and to overcome living obstacles in Rada'a district of Al Bayda gov.
Implementing the emergency food security and livelihood project to support 630 individuals of 90 displaced families In Bajil district,
Al-Hudaydah gov.
WASH
- Providing easy access to safe water and sanitation services for 17,479 individuals in Kua'ydinah district of Hajjah governorate and Dhi As Sufal district of Ibb governorate.