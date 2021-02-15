Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (January 2021)

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

  • Reducing the risk of high rates of child mortality and malnutrition by supporting 12 health facilities with TSFP services in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz gov.

  • Preventing further deterioration of nutritional status among CU2 and PLW by distributing blanket supplementary feeding rations through 657 FDPs in 16 districts of Ibb, Taizz, Dhamar, and Hajjah govs.

HEALTH

  • Working to strengthen the accessibility and availability of health care services through the implementation of MSP project in As Silw district of Taizz gov.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD

  • Conducting a ten-day sewing training for 10 female participants and providing them with sewing machines to help them gain a means of income and to overcome living obstacles in Rada'a district of Al Bayda gov.

  • Implementing the emergency food security and livelihood project to support 630 individuals of 90 displaced families In Bajil district,
    Al-Hudaydah gov.

WASH

  • Providing easy access to safe water and sanitation services for 17,479 individuals in Kua'ydinah district of Hajjah governorate and Dhi As Sufal district of Ibb governorate.

