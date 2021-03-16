Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (February 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Reducing the risk of high rates of child mortality and malnutrition by supporting 12 health facilities with TSFP services in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz gov.

Working to strengthen the accessibility and availability of health care services through the implementation of MSP project in As Silw district of Taizz gov.

Distributing a total amount of 689.04 MTs of food rations to 53,466 individuals within the general food assistance in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al Bayda governorate.