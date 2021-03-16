Yemen

Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (February 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reducing the risk of high rates of child mortality and malnutrition by supporting 12 health facilities with TSFP services in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz gov.

  • Working to strengthen the accessibility and availability of health care services through the implementation of MSP project in As Silw district of Taizz gov.

  • Distributing a total amount of 689.04 MTs of food rations to 53,466 individuals within the general food assistance in Al Malagim, Wald Rabi, and As Sawadiya districts of Al Bayda governorate.

  • Providing easy access to safe water and sanitation services for 17,479 individuals in Kua’ydinah district of Hajjah governorate and Dhi As Sufal district of Ibb governorate.

