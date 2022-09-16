Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (August 2022)

NUTRITION

RDP, by the generous support of WFP, continues to distribute nutritional supplements to a number of 93,112 children under 2 and 79,642 PLW to prevent the chronic and acute malnutrition in 3 targeted districts of Dhamar governorate. Besides, RDP has conducted 8,078 awareness-raising sessions to promote appropriate feeding for infants and young children which help increase their chances of survival as well as optimal growth, reaching almost 121,173 of population disaggregated as (18,111 men and 103,062 women).

RDP continues to treat moderately acutely malnourished children and PLW by supporting 17 health facilities with TSFP services. A total of 1,318 children under five disaggregated as (664 boys, 654 girls) and a number of 1,271 PLW received therapeutic supplements (Plumpy Sup & WSB+) to help reduce child mortality in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz governorate. In addition, RDP raised awareness among community members on health and nutrition key messages, reaching more than 1,859 pregnant and lactating women.