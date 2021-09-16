Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (August 2021)

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

Delivering nutritional supplements to 98,156 children under 2 and 99,730 PLW in 12 districts of Ibb, Taizz, and Hajjah governorates.

Providing therapeutic supplements to treat more than 2,191 MAM cases in Sama & Al Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

HEALTH

Providing life-saving medical assistance to 15,306 individuals in As Silw district of Taizz governorate. Food Security & Livelihood

Distributing food baskets for 53,405 individuals of crisis-affected households in three districts of Al-Bayda governorate.

WaSH

Improving the technical capacity of WaSH engineers on solar-powered water systems.

RDP partners with whom we work most frequently on nutrition, health, food security & livelihood, and WASH