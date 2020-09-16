Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (August 2020)

AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS

NUTRITION

• 7,253 children under two and 5,444 pregnant & lactating women received BSFP services in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

• 272 children under five and 228 pregnant & lactating women were benefitted from TSFP services in Sama and As Silw districts of Taizz governorate.

HEALTH

• 699 individuals were supported with reproductive health, vaccination and medical consultations in Al Abdiyah district of Marib governorate.

FOOD SECURITY & LIVELIHOOD

• 53,410 individuals and 6 IDPs households were provided with food baskets in As Sawadiyah, Al Malagim and Wald Rabi districts of Al Bayda governorate.

WATER, SANITATION & HYGIENE

• RDP started the rehabilitation works for Al-Manhi water scheme which serves 19,000 individuals in Masrooh sub-district of Khayran Al-Muharraq district, Hajjah governorate.

• RDP achieved 13.7% per cent of the overall construction works for 172 HHs latrines to support the displaced families and most vulnerable people in two districts (Khayran Al-Muharraq and Al-Qafr) of Hajjah and Ibb governorates.

• RDP continues the rehabilitation works for the two water schemes, achieving 80% per cent of the overall work in Bani saif Al-Safel and Bani Mubariz sub-districts of Al-Qafr district, Ibb governorate.