Yemen: Monthly Situation Report (April 2022)

April Highlights
Nutrition
Reducing acute malnutrition through blanket supplementary feeding program in 6 districts of Taizz, Dhamar and Hajjah governorates.
Providing MAM treatment to children U5 and PLW in Sama & As Silw districts of Taizz Governorate.
Health
Reducing morbidity and mortality rates caused by malnutrition and prevalence of diseases by providing an integrated package of life-saving, preventative and enhanced quality health and nutrition services in Sirwah and Harib Al Qaramish districts of Marib governorate.
Water, Sanitation and Hygiene
Completing the rehabilitation works for (Luj Al-Kudafa and Al-Hanani) water schemes, benefitting a total number of 15,606 individuals in Kua’ydinah district of Hajjah governorate.