Yemen Monthly Economic Update June 2020

The country’ssocio-economic conditions are deteriorating, affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, downsizing of humanitarian operations, and currency volatility. Severe fuel shortages in the northern governorates jeopardize COVID-19 responses and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

In June, a severe fuel shortage hit Yemen’s northern governorates, including Sana’a, disrupting COVID19 responses and humanitarian operations. The suffocating fuel crisis has affected all aspects of life, threatening access to food, hospital operations, water supplies, which are fuel-dependent and crucial to suppress the virus transmission and to save lives. Reportedly, black market operators are selling fuel products at significantly high prices, sometimes three times or more than the official price. The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) in Sana’a attributed the supply shortage to the detention of fuel vessels, despite being inspected and cleared to enter the Hodeidah Port by the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM). Before entering the port, vessels have to receive a final approval from the Government, which ensures importers’ compliance with fuel import regulations (Decrees 49 and 75).

According to the YPC, as of June 30, 22 ships carrying 500 thousand metric tons of imported fuel products (about 1.5 months consumption needs), already cleared by the UNVIM, were awaiting the Government’s approval to discharge.