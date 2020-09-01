Yemen Monthly Economic Update July 2020

In late July, the Yemeni Government resumed salary payments to public sector workers in the southern governorates. While calm returned to the parallel exchange rate markets, supported by the global weakening of the US dollar and a lower local demand for dollars, suffocating fuel supply shortages continued in the northern governorates, jeopardizing COVID-19 responses and delivery of humanitarian assistance, further compounding Yemen’s dire economic and humanitarian conditions; food security remains fragile and requires close monitoring.