Yemen: Money pledged falls way short of what is needed

Statement by NRC Yemen Country Director Mohamed Abdi: "The money pledged today is essential to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis but it falls way short of what is needed to help 80 per cent of the entire population, now in need of aid. While billions are spent on bombs and weapons bringing death and destruction, much less is made available to save lives of Yemeni civilians. We welcome Canada's and Germany's increased contributions and we need more governments who are not involved in this war to step up the funding. We're calling on political and military authorities in Yemen to give us unhindered access to people in need, and to stop interfering in the delivery of aid. But above all we need to see an end to the blockade, reopening of all ports and airports, an end to bureaucratic restrictions and delays on commercial imports, public services, the economy and livelihoods restored, civil servants paid, and a nationwide ceasefire so that talks can bring an end to this brutal war once and for all. This is the only way to break the vicious cycle of violence and suffering." - NRC Country Director in Yemen, Mohamed Abdi