Yemen: Mental health and psychosocial support - Monthly report, July 2020

Overview:

The population in Yemen has been enduring more than a decade of internal disturbance and armed conflict. Living in such crisis/conflict setting can have a significant impact on the overall wellbeing of individuals and communities including mental health and psycho-social wellbeing with short-term and long-term consequences specifically on the vulnerable groups such as children, women, adolescent girls and elderly. In conflict settings people can be affected in many ways and might require complementary types of services at household, community and health facility levels. The mental health and psychosocial problems in emergencies are highly interconnected

Methodology:

Currently WHO is trying to aid Yemen’s needs in the MHPSS field and the method we are following is:

Building staff capacity

Conducting trainings on PFA, mhGAP and Psychosocial support

Rehabilitation of mental health hospitals

Providing psychotropic medications for health facilities