Yemen: Ma'rib Situation Update No. 1, 27 February 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Intense clashes which broke out in several districts of Ma'rib Governorate in the first week of February 2021 have continued, leading to the displacement of more than 8,000 civilians. Initial field reports indicate massive displacement within Ma'rib Governorate, especially from Sirwah District, which has seen the heaviest fighting.

Ma'rib Governorate already hosts an estimated one million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) – the largest IDP population in Yemen according to local authorities – and some live in approximately 125 IDP sites. Sirwah District hosts around 30,000 displaced people in at least 14 displacement sites, and there are reports of fighting close to several sites. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on average, some people have been displaced three times and most newly displaced people had been living in displacement sites, with some reportedly carrying their shelters with them to their new locations.