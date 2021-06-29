Yemen
Yemen - Ma'rib Governorate: Main sanitation facility type and WASH service adequacy in IDP sites (June 2021)
The following indicators were collected through Key Informant Interview (KII) at IDP site level through the CCCM Site Reporting tool: population, main water source type and satisfaction with WASH service. The data was aggregated to the sub-district level. Data, designations and boundaries contained on this map are not warranted to be error-free and do not imply acceptance by REACH partners, associates or donors mentioned on this map.