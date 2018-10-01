Yemen Key Message Update, September 2018

Staple food prices increase sharply following in further currency depreciation and increased conflict

Large populations in Yemen continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, the latter of which is associated with increased acute malnutrition and an increased risk of excess mortality. In a worst-case scenario, significant declines in commercial imports below requirement levels and conflict that cuts populations off from trade and humanitarian assistance for an extended period could drive food security outcomes in line with Famine (IPC Phase 5).

Increased conflict in and near Al Hudaydah in recent weeks has driven concern that key infrastructure may become damaged and/or that staple food imports and trade may become disrupted. Restrictions on access to mills operated by the Sea Silos Company, damage to a WFP food warehouse, and closure of the main road between Al Hudaydah and Sana’a City are all of serious concern.

The Yemeni Rial depreciated sharply on the informal market in August and September, reaching 596 YER/USD in September 2018 compared to 496 YER/USD in July 2018. Wheat flour prices have increased considerably in September, following the recent currency depreciation as well as the closure of the main trade route between Al Hudaydah and Sana’a City. Across most markets in Yemen, wheat flour prices increased by approximately 20 percent between August and September.