Yemen Key Message Update, November 2019

Eased import restrictions provide relief to fuel crisis, with future import financing uncertain

Key Messages

Ongoing conflict continues to cause new displacements and disrupt livelihood activities in affected areas. Significantly above-average food prices and national cereal production estimated at 30 percent below five-year average levels are severely restricting food access for most households. About 17 million people continue to need humanitarian assistance, with much of the population facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity outcomes. A risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) persists, and would be possible should severe disruptions to port operations or food supplies occur.

Increased conflict has been reported in Al Dali, Ta’izz, and southern areas of Al Hudaydah. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), conflict in Al Dali disrupts the movement of food and humanitarian supplies between Aden and Sana’a. Tensions have eased in other parts of the south following the Riyadh agreement, though Houthi forces may be preparing for increased conflict according to analysis by ACLED. Informal peace talks between the Saudi-backed government and the Houthis have been reported, but no changes to food security outcomes are expected in the near term.