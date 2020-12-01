Yemen Key Message Update: Fuel supply increases in northern areas, while shortages persist in Aden, November 2020

Key Messages

Protracted conflict and poor macroeconomic conditions in Yemen continue to disrupt livelihoods, reduce access to income, and drive significantly above-average food prices. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are widespread, with Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes expected to emerge in worst-affected governorates in the February to May 2021 period. Although not the most likely scenario, Famine (IPC Phase 5) would be possible if food supply is cut off for a prolonged period of time.

According to FAO, the monthly average exchange rate remained generally stable from September to October 2020, both at the national level and at local levels, with the exchange rate increasing by less than 3 percent in most governorates of Yemen. However, greater depreciation was recorded in Shabwah (7 percent) and Socotra (11 percent) where the price of staple wheat flour also increased, by 12 and 25 percent, respectively, in the same time period. According to FAO data, purchasing power in October as measured by terms-of-trade between wheat flour and wages (casual labor and agricultural labor) were worst in Amran, Sana’a, Abyan, and Hajjah.

According to FAO, the monthly average prices of diesel and petrol increased by 7 and 23 percent, respectively, from September to October at the national level. However, northern authorities announced the clearance of four fuel ships in late October, and a total 187,788 tons of fuel were unloaded at the Red Sea Ports during the month of October according to data from UNVIM—similar to monthly import levels in early 2020 before the fuel crisis. In early November, an additional three ships were reportedly cleared to unload. Despite this, fuel continues to be rationed in northern areas according to news reports in late November. Meanwhile, key informants report that fuel shortages continued to intensify in Aden as of mid- to late-November. According to FAO, fuel shortages are increasing prices of food and agricultural inputs due to increased transport costs.