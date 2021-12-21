Yemen: Keep Sana’a airport out of the crossfire

Statement by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director for Yemen, Erin Hutchinson, on the latest attack by the Saudi-led coalition on Sana’a airport:

“Last night’s attacks on Sana’a airport will not change much for the millions of impoverished Yemenis who were already cut off from the rest of the world. Thousands of them die anonymously, waiting for life-saving medical flights promised years ago and never followed through. But it should serve to open the world’s eyes to the madness that is punishing millions of civilians who have no say in this conflict.

“We urge the warring parties to work with the UN Special Envoy to reopen the safe and secure operation of Sana’a airport for humanitarian and commercial flights. Aid delivery to the airport is now at a standstill. We urge both the authorities in Sana’a and the Saudi-led coalition to keep Sana’a airport out of the crossfire and to ensure that it can function again for medical and commercial flights.” - Erin Hutchinson, NRC Country Director in Yemen.

Notes for editors

NRC has spokespeople in Yemen and the region available for interviews.

Photos and B-Roll from the airport (filmed on October 31) are available for free use and distribution.

For more information, please contact: